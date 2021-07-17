TIG Advisors LLC Grows Position in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) by 429.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,623 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Qell Acquisition worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Qell Acquisition by 19.0% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Qell Acquisition by 36.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 31,544 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qell Acquisition alerts:

Shares of QELL stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Qell Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qell Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.