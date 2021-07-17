TIG Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,868 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Hudson Executive Investment worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HEC. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Executive Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEC opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.96. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $12.45.

Hudson Executive Investment Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.