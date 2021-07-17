TIG Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Fusion Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUSE opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

