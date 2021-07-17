TIG Advisors LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $34,651,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $20,790,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $19,800,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $16,830,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $14,850,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAHU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

