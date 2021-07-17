TIG Advisors LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $16,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $11,773,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $9,830,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $9,346,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $8,353,000.

NASDAQ:PSAGU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

