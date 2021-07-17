TIG Advisors LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,292,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ MAAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.