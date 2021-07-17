TIG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 176,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of PMV Consumer Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 2,164.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 292,238 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 140.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PMVC opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

