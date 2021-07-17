TIG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Sports Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,710,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,810,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,821,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKIC opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

