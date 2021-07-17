TIG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of ZWRKU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

