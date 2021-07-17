TIG Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 188,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIQU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTIQU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

