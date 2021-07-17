TIG Advisors LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 104,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Empower as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Empower by 803.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Empower during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Empower during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Empower during the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Empower during the first quarter valued at $3,284,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMPW stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Empower Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06.

EMPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Empower in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Empower in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Empower in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Empower Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

