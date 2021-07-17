TIG Advisors LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 195,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 1.52% of Vistas Media Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMAC. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 72.0% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 600,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,300 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 2,221.5% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 439,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 420,239 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,985,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,275,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

VMAC stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

