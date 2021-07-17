TigerCash (TCH) Market Capitalization Hits $761,676.90

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $761,676.90 and approximately $5.69 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.26 or 0.00907761 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

