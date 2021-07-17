TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Sells $319,772.66 in Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Kevin A. Raketich sold 30,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $319,772.66.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $12.76 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. Equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TMST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

