TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Sells $319,772.66 in Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Director Kevin A. Raketich sold 30,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $319,772.66.
Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $12.76 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. Equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TMST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
