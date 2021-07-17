Timothy M. Armstrong Buys 25,000 Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Director Timothy M. Armstrong purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

Wheels Up Experience stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,288.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.