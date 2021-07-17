Timothy M. O’reilly Acquires 3,720 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 3,720 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60.
Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.39. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 159,543 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
