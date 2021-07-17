Timothy M. O’reilly Acquires 3,720 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 3,720 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.39. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 159,543 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

