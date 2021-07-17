Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TITN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $3,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,182 shares of company stock worth $7,012,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TITN opened at $27.77 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

