TokenPay Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 8% against the dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.15 million and $79,373.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,108.77 or 1.00047677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00035114 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00050561 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003191 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.