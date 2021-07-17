Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $28.93 million and $1.38 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $30.92 or 0.00097281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00103387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00144298 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,782.53 or 0.99985579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 935,399 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.