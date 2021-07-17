Tornado Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,956.00 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $220,091.72 and $41,956.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for $36.68 or 0.00115637 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00038347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00102554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00143552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,630.52 or 0.99713146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

