Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Total Access Communication Public stock remained flat at $$4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05. Total Access Communication Public has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $6.26.

About Total Access Communication Public

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless telecommunications services in Thailand. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits. It primarily offers its services in 800 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands.

