Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Total Access Communication Public stock remained flat at $$4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05. Total Access Communication Public has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $6.26.
About Total Access Communication Public
See Also: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Total Access Communication Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Access Communication Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.