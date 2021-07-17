Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TOTZF remained flat at $$3.53 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

TOTZF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

