Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.19% of Tower Semiconductor worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,436,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 60.9% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

