Tower token Price Tops $0.0253 on Major Exchanges (TOWER)

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Tower token coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tower token has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tower token has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.75 or 0.00789328 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Tower token Profile

Tower token (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower token Coin Trading

