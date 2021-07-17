Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Short Interest Up 55.6% in June

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of TWER opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45. Towerstream has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
About Towerstream
