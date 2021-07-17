Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Short Interest Up 55.6% in June

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of TWER opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45. Towerstream has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Get Towerstream alerts:

About Towerstream

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Towerstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towerstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.