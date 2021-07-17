Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Position Lowered by MSD Capital L P

MSD Capital L P trimmed its stake in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,513 shares during the period. Townsquare Media accounts for 19.5% of MSD Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MSD Capital L P owned approximately 9.43% of Townsquare Media worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE TSQ traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,052. The stock has a market cap of $193.18 million, a PE ratio of 171.14 and a beta of 1.81. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

