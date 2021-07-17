TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.24). TPI Composites posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.84.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,355 shares of company stock worth $10,073,134. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

