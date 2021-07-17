TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 467.84 ($6.11). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 466 ($6.09), with a volume of 361,652 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 448.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. TR Property Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

