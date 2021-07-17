Tractor Supply (TSCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $189.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,946. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.91.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.