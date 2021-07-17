Traders Purchase Large Volume of Equinor ASA Call Options (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,679 call options on the company. This is an increase of 742% compared to the average volume of 318 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $19.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.52. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

