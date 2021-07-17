Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,571 put options on the company. This is an increase of 980% compared to the average volume of 516 put options.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -141.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO John J. Bolla sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $54,905.61. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $13,880,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

