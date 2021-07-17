Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $661,478.40. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,789 shares of company stock valued at $41,192,892. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT stock opened at $192.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $101.38 and a 52-week high of $193.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.14.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

