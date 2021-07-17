Transcodium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. Transcodium has a total market cap of $120,420.90 and approximately $45.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.57 or 0.00801827 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.