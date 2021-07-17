TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Lansing Management LP

Lansing Management LP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. TransUnion accounts for about 13.9% of Lansing Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lansing Management LP owned about 0.12% of TransUnion worth $19,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $163,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $114,134,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TransUnion by 138.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,267,000 after buying an additional 1,110,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after buying an additional 1,042,233 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,393. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $116.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $133,537.50. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,892,683. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

