Travala.com Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.38 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $95.64 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for $1.93 or 0.00006107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00102230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00144548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,709.08 or 1.00459280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 49,611,868 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

