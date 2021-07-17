Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Tops $0.84 on Major Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $843,312.48 and approximately $474.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00039295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00103099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00144173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,784.96 or 1.00040322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

