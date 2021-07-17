Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,320,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 9,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 18.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TRIL opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.76 million, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $33,907.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 10,938 shares of company stock worth $96,874 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,600 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,200 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,322,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after buying an additional 577,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 928,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 334,135 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

