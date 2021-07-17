Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 108,862 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Trimble worth $28,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Trimble by 9.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 336,835 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,385,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,046,000 after buying an additional 390,808 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,781,000 after purchasing an additional 327,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.13.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.