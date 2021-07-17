Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Short Interest Update

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $94,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at $479,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triton International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Triton International during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triton International stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 331,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,263. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63. Triton International has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $346.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

