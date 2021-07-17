TriumphX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $101,512.00 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, TriumphX has traded 93.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a total market cap of $35,057.49 and approximately $101,512.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.57 or 0.00801827 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

