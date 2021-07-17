TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,874,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,730 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of TrueCar worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 730,119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,114,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 128,625 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 703,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $530.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,127,500.00. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $28,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,442 shares in the company, valued at $683,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,333. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TRUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.19.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

