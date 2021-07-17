TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Acquires $24,976.00 in Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Bradley M. Tirpak purchased 3,122 shares of TSR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,976.00.

Shares of TSRI opened at $10.75 on Friday. TSR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 million, a PE ratio of -153.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

