Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Position Raised by Mak Capital One LLC

Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 223.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,238 shares during the period. Tufin Software Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Mak Capital One LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mak Capital One LLC owned about 1.22% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,285 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 791,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 128,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of TUFN traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,831. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

