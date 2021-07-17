TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 20.8% Lower This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $48,184.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 106,156,367,078 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.