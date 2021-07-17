Tutti Frutti Reaches Market Capitalization of $110,908.55 (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Tutti Frutti has a total market cap of $110,908.55 and $8,724.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.00 or 0.00790014 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

