Twinci 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $142,277.00 (TWIN)

Twinci (CURRENCY:TWIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Twinci has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Twinci coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00004343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Twinci has a market capitalization of $276,430.11 and $142,277.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00104062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00144047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,795.16 or 0.99915499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

About Twinci

Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio

Twinci Coin Trading

