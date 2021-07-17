U Network Market Capitalization Achieves $3.62 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. U Network has a market cap of $3.62 million and $59,729.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, U Network has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- CyberVein (CVT) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
U Network Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.