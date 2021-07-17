U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. U.S. Concrete posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USCR. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

USCR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.28. 196,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,642. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93. U.S. Concrete has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at $782,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,952. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.