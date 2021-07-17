UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cogent Communications worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,930,000 after buying an additional 202,323 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after purchasing an additional 631,541 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $437,460.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,808. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $77.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 226.51 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.