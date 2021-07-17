UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,394 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of O-I Glass worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $132,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

OI stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

